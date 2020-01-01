Exhibition of 86 artworks by Kazakh artists at NEU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

Three artists from Kazakhstan, exhibited their 86 artworks, in the Irfan Gunsel Congress Centre of the Near East University.

The exhibitions can be visited between 08.00-16.00 on weekdays until 10 January 2020.

According to the information released for the press, out of the three separate parts of the exhibition, one is the solo exhibition of 36 paintings by Umirbek Tleuliyev entitled “The Bulls”

The second solo exhibition of Pyotr Kishkis entitled “Chronicles of feelings” consists of 18 artworks,

The third solo exhibition of Guldana Zhurkabayeva entitled “Eclectic Me” consists of 32 artworks.

The exhibition was opened by the Dr. Unal Ustel, the Minister of Tourism and Environment of the TRNC.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Rector of the Near East University Prof. Dr. Tamer Şanlıdağ, pointed out that museums are foundations which contain traces of the past, certain national and cultural values, etiquette and instances of social engineering tools that contribute to the development of society, and places to collect, protect, share information and research results, and maintain continuity in all these services.

Minister Ünal Üstel subsequently presented the ULUG BEG Award to Umirbek Tleuliyev within the scope of the Alasia Awards given to internationally recognised painting masters, and the Silver Key Honour Award to Pyotr Kishkis and Guldana Zhurkabayeva.