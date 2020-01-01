By Richard Beale……
Last weekend the first round of the Kıbrıs Cup was played, 16 teams from League 1 were automatically drawn against Super League opposition. Out of those 16 League 1 sides only one team Karşıyaka lived to fight another day. Karşıyaka beat Baf Ülkü Yurdu at home 2-0, to provide the only “giant killing act” of the round.
Dörtyol ,Girne Halk Evi and Mesarya all forced their Super League opponents into extra time before finally succumbing.
The draw for the second round will take place on January 8th, with matches being played on Wednesday February 5th.
KIBRIS CUP: First Round Results
|28/12
|Cihangir GSK
|6 – 0
|Ozanköy SK
|28/12
|Türk Ocağı Limasol
|5 – 0
|Çanakkale TSK
|28/12
|Karşıyaka ASK
|2 – 0
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|28/12
|Yalova SK
|2 – 3
|Binatlı YSK
|28/12
|Düzkaya KOSK
|3 – 2
|Görneç KSK
|Yenicami AK
|3 – 0 **
|Doğancı SK
|28/12
|Dörtyol SK
|1 – 1 (aet 2-3)
|Gençlik Gücü TSK
|28/12
|Lapta TBSK
|0 – 4
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova
|28/12
|Gönyeli SK
|3 – 0
|Maraş GSK
|28/12
|Hamitköy ŞHSK
|5 – 2
|Esentepe KKSK
|28/12
|Mormenekşe GBSK
|1 – 4
|Lefke TSK
|28/12
|Bostancı Bağcıl SK
|0 – 6
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|28/12
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|0 – 0 (aet 1-0)
|Girne Halk Evi
|28/12
|Küçük Kaymaklı TSK
|4 – 1
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK
|28/12
|Mesarya SK
|3 – 3 (aet.4-5)
|Çetinkaya TSK
|27/12
|L. Gençler Birliği SK
|0 – 3
|
Mağusa Türk Gücü
** Tie awarded to Yenicamı as Doğanci unable to fulfil their fixtures.
aet = after extra time.
