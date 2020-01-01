By Richard Beale……

Last weekend the first round of the Kıbrıs Cup was played, 16 teams from League 1 were automatically drawn against Super League opposition. Out of those 16 League 1 sides only one team Karşıyaka lived to fight another day. Karşıyaka beat Baf Ülkü Yurdu at home 2-0, to provide the only “giant killing act” of the round.

Dörtyol ,Girne Halk Evi and Mesarya all forced their Super League opponents into extra time before finally succumbing.

The draw for the second round will take place on January 8th, with matches being played on Wednesday February 5th.

KIBRIS CUP: First Round Results

28/12 Cihangir GSK 6 – 0 Ozanköy SK 28/12 Türk Ocağı Limasol 5 – 0 Çanakkale TSK 28/12 Karşıyaka ASK 2 – 0 Baf Ülkü Yurdu 28/12 Yalova SK 2 – 3 Binatlı YSK 28/12 Düzkaya KOSK 3 – 2 Görneç KSK Yenicami AK 3 – 0 ** Doğancı SK 28/12 Dörtyol SK 1 – 1 (aet 2-3) Gençlik Gücü TSK 28/12 Lapta TBSK 0 – 4 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova 28/12 Gönyeli SK 3 – 0 Maraş GSK 28/12 Hamitköy ŞHSK 5 – 2 Esentepe KKSK 28/12 Mormenekşe GBSK 1 – 4 Lefke TSK 28/12 Bostancı Bağcıl SK 0 – 6 Doğan Türk Birliği 28/12 Göçmenköy İYSK 0 – 0 (aet 1-0) Girne Halk Evi 28/12 Küçük Kaymaklı TSK 4 – 1 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK 28/12 Mesarya SK 3 – 3 (aet.4-5) Çetinkaya TSK 27/12 L. Gençler Birliği SK 0 – 3 Mağusa Türk Gücü

** Tie awarded to Yenicamı as Doğanci unable to fulfil their fixtures.

aet = after extra time.