KIBRIS CUP: First Round Results

By Richard Beale……

Last weekend the first round of the Kıbrıs Cup was played, 16 teams from League 1 were automatically drawn against Super League opposition. Out of those 16 League 1 sides only one team Karşıyaka lived to fight another day. Karşıyaka beat Baf Ülkü Yurdu at home 2-0, to provide the only “giant killing act” of the round.

Dörtyol ,Girne Halk Evi and Mesarya all forced their Super League opponents into extra time before finally succumbing.

The draw for the second round will take place on January 8th, with matches being played on Wednesday February 5th.

KIBRIS CUP: First Round Results

28/12 Cihangir GSK 6 – 0 Ozanköy SK
28/12 Türk Ocağı Limasol 5 – 0 Çanakkale TSK
28/12 Karşıyaka ASK 2 – 0 Baf Ülkü Yurdu
28/12 Yalova SK 2 – 3 Binatlı YSK
28/12 Düzkaya KOSK 3 – 2 Görneç KSK
Yenicami AK 3 – 0 ** Doğancı SK
28/12 Dörtyol SK 1 – 1 (aet 2-3) Gençlik Gücü TSK
28/12 Lapta TBSK 0 – 4 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova
28/12 Gönyeli SK 3 – 0 Maraş GSK
28/12 Hamitköy ŞHSK 5 – 2 Esentepe KKSK
28/12 Mormenekşe GBSK 1 – 4 Lefke TSK
28/12 Bostancı Bağcıl SK 0 – 6 Doğan Türk Birliği
28/12 Göçmenköy İYSK 0 – 0 (aet 1-0) Girne Halk Evi
28/12 Küçük Kaymaklı TSK 4 – 1 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK
28/12 Mesarya SK 3 – 3 (aet.4-5) Çetinkaya TSK
27/12 L. Gençler Birliği SK 0 – 3

Mağusa Türk Gücü

** Tie awarded to Yenicamı as Doğanci unable to fulfil their fixtures.

aet = after extra time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

