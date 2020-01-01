“Near East FM Radio” celebrates 20th Anniversary

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

20 years ago, the “Near East FM” radio started broadcasting, as spokesman of the Near East University in particular and for the student community in TRNC in general. A cocktail reception was recently arranged in the Faculty of Communication of Near East University (NEU), to commemorate this important landmark.

According to the information issued to press by the University, the Dean of Faculty of Communication Prof. Dr. Ayhan Biber, Chairman of the Near East FM, Heads of Departments, academic members and students attended the cocktail reception.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Ayhan Biber in his speech expressed his belief that as an education and training radio, it is sure to accomplish much greater successes. He ended his words by congratulating the 20th anniversary of the foundation of the Near East FM Radio.

Chairman of the Near East FM, Assist. Prof. Dr. Sinem Kasımoğlu, in her speech, stated that Near East FM was brought to life with the vision of the Founding Rector of Near East University Dr. Suat Günsel. Furthermore, she stated that Near East FM not only embraced the students of the Faculty of Communication but also the students of the university as a whole. She stressed that the Near East FM had completed 20 years with the same innovative understanding and will continue to broadcast in the same way.

Assist. Prof. Dr. Sinem Kasımoğlu reminded everyone that the Near East FM began broadcasting in a small room under the bridge located on the Near East University campus. She said that since 2007, Near East FM has continued to broadcast at the Near East University Faculty of Communication Complex, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on 88.00 FM frequency.

Subsequent to the speeches, the 20th anniversary cake was cut and a guitar performance was enjoyed.