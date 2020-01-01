ARUCAD adds new departments to the Faculty of Communication and Art

Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) are adding new departments to the Faculties of Art and Communication during the Spring Semester of 2019-2020 Academic Year.

In line with the aim of becoming a leading educational institution in the field of art and design, and becoming a part of the international art network of internationally experienced and respected academics and students in art circles, in the Spring Semester of 2019-2020 Academic Year, preparations are being made to add new departments in the Communication and Art Faculties.

