Esentepe is well beaten by striker Ebuka

By Richard Beale …….

Hamitköy Nigerian striker JOHN EBUKA scored all 5 of his side’s goals as the Super League team eased their way into the second round of the Kıbrıs Cup.

Result : HAMİTKÖY ŞHSK 5 ESENTEPE KKSK 2

Saturday December 28, 2019 : Kıbrıs Cup 1st Round. Hamitköy Esat Erdoğmuş Stadı

16 League 1 clubs were automatically drawn against 16 Super League clubs in the first round of the domestic Kıbrıs Cup. After the initial round 15 Super League clubs will be in the hat for the second round, with the only League 1 club Karşıyaka being the only giant killers beating Baf Ülkü Yurdu 2-0.

Esentepe joined the League 1 clubs and was knocked out at the first attempt, but they gave a good account of themselves, the difference between the two teams was that Hamitköy have in their side a proven goalscorer. Esentepe only recognised forward Eray, was injured in Esentepe’s last match and was not risked. The central striking role was filled at times by Kaan, Şükrü or Mustafa Günlü.

The Cup does not have the importance or the magic that it enjoys in the UK and this was reflected in the poor attendance maybe 12 from Esentepe and 40 from Hamitköy.

The weather was dry with sunny periods but with a cold wind blowing right to left, in Esentepe’s favour in the first half.

John Ebuka is the Super Leagues leading goalscorer on 17 goals, Hamitköy supporters told me that he is attracting the interest of other clubs notably Lefkoşa giants Yenicamı and Küçük Kaymaklı They say if he leaves Hamitköy will be relegated, if he stays they won’t be.

His goal prowess and poaching were much in evidence, his first 2 goals and his last 3 goals were almost identical.

In the 14th and 27th minute he put Hamitköy ahead with shots from just outside the area, with Esentepe central defenders giving him too much space.

JOHN EBUKA scoring his first two goals past a static Esentepe defence.

In the second half he scored in the 52nd, 55th and 88th minutes, with identical goals all resulting from crosses from the left, Ebuka was either left unmarked or loosely marked and had the simple task of just tapping the crosses in.

In between those goals Esentepe had their best periods of the match 10 minutes either side of the break. Their first goal came in the 35th minute when Kaan had a couple of shots blocked, the ball went out to the right where Yakup put in a good cross that teenager ŞÜKRÜ finished with a well directed header.

Esentepe’s second goal was scored in the 48th minute bringing them level. Uğurcan on the left did well to get to the byline sending in a cross that Mustafa Günlü just failed to connect with, Yakup retrieved the ball on the right and sent in a cross that was met by KAAN who spectacularly headed into the net with a diving header.

Esentepe continued to dominate the opening half and an upset looked like to be on the cards, but they failed due to John Ebuka’s goalscoring instincts.

Another goal for JOHN EBUKA and he gets to keep the match ball!

For Hamitköy other than John Ebuka, his striking partner Ardahan and winger Hasan impressed me.

In injury time Uğurcan should have made it 5-3, after doing all the hard work rounding the goalkeeper he somehow managed to pull his shot wide of an open goal.

For Esentepe Uğurcan gave his usual “Dynamo” energetic performance and so did Yakup.