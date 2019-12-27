Soulist Christmas Market with Music, the finale

By Roland Eyerich ….

This unique Christmas Market in Northern Cyprus, the “cultural Soulist Christmas Market” was held on 21st and 22nd of December in Alsancak/Karavas.

In the centre was a Christmas tree and there were stalls selling hot and cold food items, jewellery, gifts, and pet products and it was also the venue for Live Music with different musical performances, this time with free entry. A gift for all music lovers. On the second day at the “Soulist Christmas Market”, the Soulist presented Choir music with Christmas songs, a pop music act and classical music.

The finale was opened by the Kyrenia Chamber Choir giving a brilliant performance putting everyone into the Christmas mood. Then the evening was ready for the young talented singer Salime Atalar. Her first performance at The Soulist was during the Friends Across Borders Festival on 29th September when she was part of the Young Stage. Now again she performed on the Soulist stage supporting the Christmas Market with her own programme.

The atmosphere was well prepared by the Kyrenia Chamber Choir, dark outside, the Christmas market with its coloured lights now determined the mood and in the Soulist only the piano and microphone were on the stage and then Salime took her place at the piano.

She started with “Someone you Loved“ from Lewis Capaldi. The first words…the sound from her voice she touched not only my heart – everyone was touched.

Her programme was a fair mix for someone so young, and she sang also in the Turkish language – great, “Yalnızlık Senfonisi“ from Model. This song in the Turkish language is an example how music in a foreign language can touch your heart, an amazing performance always giving goosebumps.

The Programme:

Someone you Loved – Lewis Capaldi, Gods Country – Blake Shelton, Yalnızlık Senfonisi – Model, “Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga, Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Radioactive – Imagine Dragon, Dance Monkey – Tones and I, Take me to Church – Hozier,

That was not enough – Salime had to take an encore… It was “Open Eyes” from Billie Eilish.

Kemal Atalar, Caner Canev Ilgar, Salime Atalar and Roland Eyerich Myrrha Trio Salime and Sebnem Atalar, Caner Canev Ilgar