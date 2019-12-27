By Chris Elliott…

As we are sitting back and savouring the wonder of Christmas Day when friends and families came together to enjoy quality time, it’s great to receive news of the many things that our readers did and we received this message about the Acapulco Beach Christmas Day Swim.

I am sending you some pictures of the Christmas Day swim at Acapulco Beach, we had 22 swimmers, not all sponsored but hope to do well again this year. We hope to have all the money in and make the presentation to the Kemal Saracoglu Foundation and Tulips/Help Those with Cancer Association on 16th January 2020 at the Acapulco Resort.

