Basin-Sen celebrate the forthcoming New Year at the Bedestan

By Chris Elliott….

It’s always a pleasure to visit the ancient Bedestan in Lefkosa as its unique location and historical features lend much to the many and varied events that are held there.

On Tuesday 24th December Margaret Sheard and I on behalf of CyprusScene.com went along to the Basin-Sen (Press Workers Trade Union) New Year party where we met a few Turkish Cypriot friends and, to the best of our knowledge, we were perhaps the only representatives of English published news and reviews from Northern Cyprus.

The evening was well attended and the guests were entertained by a number of performers and as we left for our journey back to Girne many people were starting to rock the night away dancing to some great rock and roll music from the performers.

Thank you Basin-Sen for inviting us to your great event and we wish all of your members a Happy and successful New Year.