North Cyprus Events Calendar from 27th December 2019

27th December – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

27th December – Friday Island Studio Painting Party – ‘Cactus in a Vase’. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

27th December – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak presents Alper Cengiz & Friends (Rock) from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

28th December – Saturday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak presents Stingray (Rock) from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

28th December – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Marbling on Paper, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

31st December – Tuesday Tulips Chilly Dippers – New Year’s Eve Swim at The Cabin, Lapta. 11am. For sponsor form call 0542 854 8714

31st December – Tuesday Dynasty Restaurant (By-pass at GAU roundabout) will be having a New Year’s Eve event featuring GP King. To book call 0533 837 2110

31st December – Tuesday Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy will be having a New Year party with entertainment by The Chosen. 3-course meal, complimentary first drink, glass of bubbly at midnight. £35 per person. To book call 0392 815 2946 or 0533 849 7512.

31st December – Tuesday Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak will be having a New Year’s Eve Retro Party with Alper Cengiz & Friends. Reservations 0548 839 8994.

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 CyprusScene wish all our readers and contributors A very Happy New Year

3rd January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

4th January – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Glass Painting, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

9th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

9/10/11 January – Thursday/Friday/Saturday The Poppy Theatre Players will be presenting a pantomime at the Girne Municipality Theatre (near the Wednesday Market) – Jack and the Beanstalk. Doors open at 6.30pm, curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets 45TL available from Best Seller Bookshops Alsancak and Karakum.

10th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

10th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

11th January – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Acrylic Painting, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

16th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

17th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

17th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

18th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Soft Pastels “Self Portrait of Pablo Picasso”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 110TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

23rd January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

24th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

24th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

25th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Oil Painting “Portrait of a Polish Woman”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 200TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

27th January – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977

30th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

31st January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

31st January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

21st February – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers.

24th March – Tuesday Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. More information to follow.

17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.