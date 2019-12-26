North Cyprus Events Calendar from 27th December 2019

A list of events you can look forward to in North Cyprus. For those charity fund-raisers, venues etc. who would like to include an event in the Weekly Events Calendar, contact Chris or Margaret at cyprusscene.com.
The Events Calendar is published every week on Thursday so please try to submit information you would like to be included by Tuesday evening each week.
|27th December – Friday
|Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.
|27th December – Friday
|Island Studio Painting Party – ‘Cactus in a Vase’. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
|27th December – Friday
|The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak presents Alper Cengiz & Friends (Rock) from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.
|28th December – Saturday
|The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak presents Stingray (Rock) from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.
|28th December – Saturday
|Island Studio Art class – Marbling on Paper, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
|31st December – Tuesday
|Tulips Chilly Dippers – New Year’s Eve Swim at The Cabin, Lapta. 11am. For sponsor form call 0542 854 8714
|31st December – Tuesday
|Dynasty Restaurant (By-pass at GAU roundabout) will be having a New Year’s Eve event featuring GP King. To book call 0533 837 2110
|31st December – Tuesday
|Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy will be having a New Year party with entertainment by The Chosen. 3-course meal, complimentary first drink, glass of bubbly at midnight. £35 per person. To book call 0392 815 2946 or 0533 849 7512.
|31st December – Tuesday
|Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak will be having a New Year’s Eve Retro Party with Alper Cengiz & Friends. Reservations 0548 839 8994.
|HAPPY NEW YEAR
2020
|CyprusScene wish all our readers and contributors
A very Happy New Year
|3rd January – Friday
|Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
|4th January – Saturday
|Island Studio Kids Art class – Glass Painting, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
|9th January – Thursday
|Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.
|9/10/11 January – Thursday/Friday/Saturday
|The Poppy Theatre Players will be presenting a pantomime at the Girne Municipality Theatre (near the Wednesday Market) – Jack and the Beanstalk. Doors open at 6.30pm, curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets 45TL available from Best Seller Bookshops Alsancak and Karakum.
|10th January – Friday
|Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
|10th January – Friday
|Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.
|11th January – Saturday
|Island Studio Kids Art class – Acrylic Painting, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
|16th January – Thursday
|Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.
|17th January – Friday
|Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
|17th January – Friday
|Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.
|18th January – Saturday
|Island Studio Art class – Soft Pastels “Self Portrait of Pablo Picasso”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 110TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
|23rd January – Thursday
|Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.
|24th January – Friday
|Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
|24th January – Friday
|Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.
|25th January – Saturday
|Island Studio Art class – Oil Painting “Portrait of a Polish Woman”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 200TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
|27th January – Monday
|Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977
|30th January – Thursday
|Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.
|31st January – Friday
|Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
|31st January – Friday
|Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.
|21st February – Friday
|The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers.
|24th March – Tuesday
|Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. More information to follow.
|17th June – Wednesday
|Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.
|19th September – Saturday
|Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.
