Registered venues do not need special music permission New Year’s Eve

The Department of Environmental Protection, affiliated to the Ministry of Tourism and the Environment, announced that the music entertainment venues are not subject to an extra permit on New Year’s Eve.
Music entertainment venues authorised by the Environmental Protection Agency will be able to broadcast music without any additional permission from the Environmental Protection Agency on the night of Tuesday 31st December 2019, provided that they comply with the conditions specified in their permits.
Categories: Entertainment, Environment protection, Social news
