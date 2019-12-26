Kumsal Martyrs commemorated

Kumsal martyrs who were massacred during the Greek-Greek Cypriot attacks on 24th December 1963 in the Kumsal district of Lefkoşa were commemorated at the Museum of Barbarism yesterday (24th December).

Major Nihat Ilhan’s wife Mürüvvet and their three little sons Kutsi, Murat and Hakan were massacred in the bathtub of their house and grandmother Feride was also martyred and four persons were seriously injured during the Kumsal attack which is one of the saddest incidents in Cyprus History. At present, the abovementioned house is open to visitors as the Museum of Barbarism.