Local Football Fixtures for weekend 28th December

By Richard Beale…

As you may have only received your copy of CyprusScene E-newspaper on Saturday it may be too late for you to plan going to watch a local football match so every week we will publish the forthcoming weekend matches to make it easier for you to plan ahead.

With the final round of League matches before the mid winter break being played last week the only matches this weekend being played are in the first round of the Kıbrıs Cup.

The Kıbrıs Cup is the TRNC domestic Cup competition involving the teams from the K-Pet Super League and K-Pet League 1.

League 1 teams are automatically drawn to face a Super League Club, which seems a little bit unfair as normally the Super League clubs come out on top. Like all Cup competitions of course sometimes there are shocks and to be sure some League 1 teams will survive into the second round.

Two ties that catch the eye are both local “derbies”. LAPTA are home to neighbours ALSANCAK and in Güzelyurt YALOVA have been drawn against their bitter rivals BİNATLI.

ALL MATCHES TO BE PLAYED ON THE 28TH DECEMBER. kick off 1-00pm.

Home Team Away Team Venue Cihangir GSK v Ozanköy SK Cihangir Stadium Türk Ocağı Limasol v Çanakkale TSK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Karşıyaka ASK v Baf Ülkü Yurdu Karşıyaka Ergin Şahdur Stadı Yalova SK v Binatlı YSK Bostancı Tashin Mertekçi Stadı Düzkaya KOSK v Görneç KSK Çatalköy Nihat Bağcier Stadı Dörtyol SK v Gençlik Gücü TSK Dörtyol Stadı Lapta TBSK v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadı Gönyeli SK v Maraş GSK Gönyeli Stadı Hamitköy ŞHSK v Esentepe KKSK Hamitköy Esat Erdoğmuş Stadı Mormenekşe GBSK v Lefke TSK Morkmeneşke Cemal Balses Stadı Bostancı Bağcıl SK v Doğan Türk Birliği Bostancı Bağcıl Stadı Göçmenköy İYSK v Girne Halk Evi Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Küçük Kaymaklı TSK v Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Mesarya SK v Çetinka y a TSK Paşaköy 100 yil Stadı L. Gençler Birliği SK v Mağusa Türk Gücü İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium