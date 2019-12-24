Christmas celebration 2019 at Holman Hall, Girne

By Margaret Sheard ….

There are some events in North Cyprus which have become a tradition and one of these is the Christmas celebration of Nigel and Lynn Holman at their beautiful home in Girne.

Part of this traditional event is a choir singing carols. This year it was the Kyrenia Chamber Choir, accompanied by Rauf Kasimov on piano. The choir, conducted by Iris Langford, stood on the magnificent staircase and gave a lovely rendition of popular carols, and no excuse for the guests not joining in as they had been provided with song sheets. So Holman Hall resounded with the singing of carols, which was very enjoyable.

There are people we do not see often and it is a nice opportunity to catch up with them at this wonderful event. It is also a chance to bring out the dress suits and evening dresses, everyone looked so smart for the occasion. During the evening violinist Ammar Dadizadeh wandered around the guests playing lovely romantic music to couples and groups of people.

The guests were milling around in the grand hall, lounge, kitchen and outside terrace and later the food was served. As we had attended another event that day for lunch and had eaten rather a lot, we didn’t relish another large meal, although I succumbed to a lovely jacket potato later in the evening, as did Chris.

After the choir there was background music and plenty of conversation. I heard Nigel comment that they are not professionals but I would say the Christmas event at Holman Hall is by far one of the best.

Thank you Nigel and Lynn for inviting us to join you for this wonderful occasion.

Thank you Ece Sualp for the use of some of your photographs.