First “Derby Match” for 41 years won by Yeniboğaziçi

By Richard Beale

Sunday’s match between Geçitkale (Köfunye) and Yeniboğaziçi (Aytotoro) was the first football match since season 1978-79.

Result: GEÇİTKALE GSK 0 YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 3

Sunday December 22: BTM League Red Group : Geçitkale Stadium

Being the first match in 41 years and somewhat a “Derby” game attracted a large crowd, mostly occupying the sole terrace, but also were scattered round the Stadium. Being a Sunday, even some hunters parked up, got out their picnic tables along with bottles of Rakı and Whisky to view the match. They and the large crowd were well behaved, so were the players, the match was competitive but played in good spirit.

Yeniboğaziçi confirmed their top spot credentials, they go into the winter’s break winning all of their 9 matches. Geçitkale in second place before this match, now drop down one place behind Vadili.

Another 11.00am kick off on a glorious sunny December morning gave plenty of time when the match finished to enjoy a couple of beers and take in the afternoon English Premiership.

The match itself was a competitive treat, plenty of goalmouth action, plenty of brilliant saves by both goalkeepers, and a match well refereed by Mr Ismail Ercan.

Yeniboğaziçi played like a team that are unbeaten, full of confidence, spraying and passing the ball around. Geçitkale played their part, they had to work harder than their opponents to create chance so when they did they found the Yeniboğaziçi Goalkeeper Remzi in top form. The Geçitkale goalkeeper Gürcan also saw plenty of action making some good saves and also brilliantly stopping a penalty in the second half.

ÇAĞRI (white on floor) puts Yeniboğaziçi ahead and right Geçitkale goalkeeper Gürcan is helpless in trying to stop CEMİL free kick to add the second goal.

MATCH NOTES :

6 mins : A free kick on the far right near the touchline taken by Cemil Awwad caused concern in the Geçitkale goal area before striking the top of the crossbar.

13 mins : Yeniboğaziçi took the lead from another free kick in an almost identical position again taken by Cemil. His low free kick to the Geçitkale near post was met with the deftest of touches by ÇAĞRI SARPOĞLU which deceived goalkeeper Gürcan at his near post. 0-1.

Geçitkale responded with a couple of chances of their own Onurhan shot over bar and then after good work by Osman and Vedat, Nazimcan finished badly from the resultant cross.

38 mins : Yeniboğaziçi increased their lead with a brilliant free kick taken by CEMIL AWWAD. The winger’s free kick from just outside the box, went over the wall and dipped into the left side of the Geçitkale net, beating a despairing Gürcan dive. HALF TIME : 0-2.

Geçitkale with nothing to lose started the half with more intent after good work by Onurhan who headed the ball back into the path of the Geçitkale Captain Rifat who sent in a shot that fizzled just wide.

52 mins : As Yeniboğaziçi talented young winger Serhat weaved his way into the Geçitkale box he was upended by Koray and Mr Ercan pointed to the spot. Çağri penalty was brilliantly pushed away by Gürcan diving to his left and also being equal to the follow up effort.

55 mins: Yeniboğaziçi didn’t have to wait long to increase their lead breaking quickly from a Geçitkale free kick. CEMIL AWWAD picking the ball up on the left, beat a couple of players before cutting inside and beat Gurcan at his near post. 0-3

Geçitkale threw their last roll of the dice, their 37 year old player coach Hüseyin Yesilbaş forgoing his touchline roll and taking to the field to try and prompt his team by example.

76 mins : The Coach was soon in action setting up Rifat whose shot was brilliantly tipped over the bar by the Yeniboğaziçi goalkeeper Remzi.

85 mins : Geçitkale continued to press and Onurhan saw his shot suffer the same fate by the Yeniboğaziçi keeper.

92 mins : It wasn’t to be Geçitkale’s day as they couldn’t score a consolation goal, again Remzi denied them diving acrobatically to push over Rifat’s shot. FULL TIME SCORE: 0-3

SUMMING UP : A thoroughly entertaining match by the top two teams.

Geçitkale “Man of the Match” : RIFAT EMIRHAN – the Captain tried his hardest, and a couple of good shots that on another day would have gone in.

Yeniboğaziçi “Man of the Match” – CEMIL AWWAD – scored 2 goals and was involved in the other goal, a constant threat down the left.