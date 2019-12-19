Sunday Open Buffet Brunch at Cafe Chimera, Girne Harbour

By Margaret Sheard ….

We received information about the Sunday Open Buffet Brunch at Cafe Chimera in Girne Harbour and as we hadn’t visited there for some time, we decided to go along for lunch on Sunday 15th December.

It was a dry but cold day and we made our way to Chimera to be welcomed by Anber Onar and Johann Pillai. Another very welcome sight was a roaring log fire and we chose to sit close to and enjoy the warmth.

This is a lovely restaurant, situated next to the Castle and overlooking the old harbour, it is very nicely decorated and laid out giving a very relaxing atmosphere.

There was a very extensive open buffet for diners to choose from, including bacon, chicken shish, sausage, various cheese items, cold meats, salad items, quiche and much more, together with some lovely desserts. There was also soup from the kitchen and eggs prepared according to your choice from the kitchen to accompany the main meal. It was a lovely meal and nice to be able to choose the food you preferred from the very extensive range. The waiters were very attentive with replenishing coffee and tea.

The restaurant is open every day from 09.30 until late, however, it will be closed from 1st to 31st January 2020 for a winter break.

We had a chat with Anber, who gave us some background information about the restaurant which has been in existence since the 1970s at which time it was more of a coffee shop. Later it extended and became a cafe following up to the very nice restaurant we see today.

Following is information provided by Anber for Cafe Chimera in December.

” During the winter months, Happy Hours at Chimera will bring you the joy of being in a warm, cosy atmosphere with great snacks at a good price. For every beer there is a second round – every day from 17.00-19-00.

Our Sunday Open Buffet Brunches at Chimera are a new concept, and have been a lot of fun! This month, to end the year, we have two more brunches – on the 22nd and 29th December, before we go on our month-long holiday.

Chimera is open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Choose from our wide-ranging menu of delicious food.

Or with an advance reservation (at least 24 hours) you can enjoy our Christmas Special menu of Minestrone Soup, Cheese Pastry, Roast Beef and garnish, Pig in a Blanket, Christmas Pudding, Coffee and Brandy for just 200TL.

New Year’s Eve at Chimera

Starting at 8pm

The cover charge of 50TL includes a festive open buffet of fresh mezes with the purchase of any other items from our a la carte menu.

Or with an advance reservation (at least 24 hours) we can arrange a special menu of your choice, prepared just for your group.

Reservations are highly recommended as we have limited seating – thank you.

Tel: Fatoş, the Manager, on 0548 844 5018. “

Here is a nice video shared by Johann Pillai, Cafe Chimera.