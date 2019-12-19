North Cyprus Events Calendar from 20th December 2019

A list of events you can look forward to in North Cyprus. For those charity fund-raisers, venues etc. who would like to include an event in the Weekly Events Calendar, contact Chris or Margaret at cyprusscene.com.

20th December – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056 20th December – Friday Island Studio Painting Party – ‘The Old Guitarist’. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook. 20th December – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak presents Rock Balance (Rock) from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 21st December – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Glass painting (3 glasses), held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook. 21st December – Saturday Pre-Christmas Party at Jessic Restaurant and Bar, Karsiyaka starting at 7.30pm. 50TL entrance, which will be donated to the KKTC Engelliler Spor Federation. Music with DJ Steve, dancing and a competition for the ‘cheesiest’ Christmas sweater! 21st/22nd December – Saturday/Sunday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak will be holding a Christmas Market with Music from 12.00 noon. Evening concerts will be from 4pm – 21st Alper Cengiz & Friends (Rock) 35TL. 22nd Myrrha Classic Trio 35TL. 22nd December – Sunday The Kyrenia Chamber Choir will be performing at the Soulist Christmas Market at 4pm. 25th December – Wednesday Christmas Day Christmas Day swim at Acapulco Beach at 10am. In aid of Tulips (Help Those with Cancer Association) and Kemal Saracoglu Foundation for Children with Leukemia and Fight against Cancer. Sponsor forms from Graham Fursman – call 0533 836 3972. 26th December – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 40TL. To book call 0542 889 3034. 26th December – Thursday The Red Lion, Alsancak will be holding Boxing Day Alternative Races. First race 2pm, tickets 10TL with proceeds to Royal British Legion Kyrenia Branch. Food available 100TL including unlimited beer, house wine, local spirits and soft drinks, with a donation to RBL. 27th December – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056 27th December – Friday Island Studio Painting Party – ‘Cactus in a Vase’. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook. 27th December – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak presents Alper Cengiz & Friends (Rock) from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 28th December – Saturday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak presents Stingray (Rock) from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 28th December – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Marbling on Paper, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook. 31st December – Tuesday Tulips Chilly Dippers – New Year’s Eve Swim at The Cabin, Lapta. 11am. For sponsor form call 0542 854 8714 31st December – Tuesday Dynasty Restaurant (By-pass at GAU roundabout) will be having a New Year’s Eve event featuring GP King. To book call 0533 837 2110 31st December – Tuesday Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy will be having a New Year party with entertainment by The Chosen. 3-course meal, complimentary first drink, glass of bubbly at midnight. £35 per person. To book call 0392 815 2946 or 0533 849 7512. HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 CyprusScene wish all our readers and contributors a very Happy New Year 9/10/11 January The Poppy Theatre Players will be presenting a pantomime at the Girne Municipality Theatre (near the Wednesday Market) – Jack and the Beanstalk. Doors open at 6.30pm, curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets 45TL available from Best Seller Bookshops Alsancak and Karakum. 27th January – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977 21st February – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers. 24th March – Tuesday Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. More information to follow. 17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. 19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.