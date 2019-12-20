Creditwest Christmas Party at the Dome Hotel, Girne

By Margaret Sheard ….

It has become a tradition for Creditwest Bank to hold a Christmas Party for their customers and we were delighted to join the staff and guests at the Dome Hotel in Girne on 17th December.

There was a huge number of people attending the party and being a warm sunny afternoon many were sitting outside on the terrace and enjoying the sunshine.

There were, as usual, many familiar faces and it was nice to have a chance to speak with some of the Creditwest staff, Figen, Nesrin, Çağla and others, as well as other friends and acquaintances.

It never takes long for people to be up dancing and with the great music from Andy Reay, there were many of the guests on the dance floor, enjoying the occasion.

Thank you Creditwest, you excelled yourselves once again.