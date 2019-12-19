Speaker of TRNC Assembly Uluçay attended General Council meeting

Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay attended the 9th General Council meeting of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries in Baku upon the invitation of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was decided to hold the next meeting in Kazakhstan which has taken over the term presidency.

The Republics of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting.

Evaluating the General Council meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries, Uluçay said that many issues regarding Cyprus were discussed including the equivalency of diplomas and cultural heritage in Cyprus.

Furthermore, mentioning the importance of finding an opportunity to represent the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Uluçay stated that the tension has been increased in the Eastern Mediterranean on the issues of both hydrocarbons and delimitation of maritime areas, adding that the problems should be solved by peaceful cooperation of all sides.