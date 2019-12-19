By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

More than once I have written about rain and “Raindrops keep falling on my head” sung by B.J. Thomas. This is one of my favourite songs.

But today I am writing about the real raindrops which keep on falling on my head.

Walking in the rain is what I like the most. Unfortunately, my wife, like my mother, always stops me from enjoying rain in real sense. According to my views, rain can be enjoyed only by getting wet. I love walking in the rain and getting wet.

Last week, there was heavy rain in Lefkoşa (Nicosia), and I was working on a large painting in the studio. The painting was supposed to be delivered urgently. So I was struggling hard to bring it to the point where I would be able to finish it on the following Sunday.

My studio is at a distance of about 2,5 kilometers from my house, and as usual that day too I had not brought my car since I walk from my house to the studio and back daily. So that was the case on that particular evening.

As it started getting dark, my wife phoned me saying that she was coming to pick me, as it was constantly raining. I told her that I would be working late, and I would phone her when I wanted to return home, so she would be able to come and pick me up. At eight at night she once again phoned me, and this time in a sharp tone, she told me it was too late, and she was just coming. Once again I told her not to come, and I would call her when I finished my work. “Do not walk, it is raining heavily, do not get wet and sick”, were her harsh and admonishing words.

Looking out of the window, it was terribly dark and raining. I knew some roads would have been flooded, and it would not be sensible on my part to walk. But the obstinate person that I am, I never wanted to lose that chance of walking in the rain.

So I left, at about 9,30pm. It was dark and raining. I put on my jacket with headgear, and went off.

For years I have been walking the same route, so I knew the whole route. I knew where the road was shallow, or a footpath broken, or dangerous to walk, etc, etc. So with that in mind, I was very clear about my route. Though street lights were there, still it was dark, and was difficult to see due to the heavy rain.

I had covered my head, so I was safe from the rain, but my feet got very wet, as there was water everywhere. At most of the places, the ankle-high water was sufficient to fill in my shoes. I continued walking. My trousers got wet easily because my jacket was not covering them.

I kept moving on. Luckily there was not much traffic, and I was moving ahead under the rain, singing “Raindrops keep falling on my head”. Then all of a sudden the telephone rang. I had already covered my phone with plastic. I did not open it, because I knew that it would be my worrying wife. The best option was not to open it and that was what I decided.

Usually, it takes me about 25 minutes to reach home, but the weather was forcing me not to walk fast. Yet I sped up, to reach home at the earliest possible time.

Then came the flooded part of a crossing, which I did know about in advance, and was ready to deal with accordingly. For me, the best way to cross a flooded place is not to think at all, and simply keep on moving ahead. That was exactly what I did that night. A bit difficult, yet I succeeded to cross the flooded part of the road.

As I reached near to my house, I took the head cover off. That was the time when I really found out, how it feels when the raindrops fall and keep on falling on my head. I enjoyed that feeling. My house was then not too far. I took off my jacket, in order to enjoy the rain. For me enjoying the rain is to get wet.

In a few minute’s time, I entered the house only to find my wife waiting for me in real anger. She said the same words that my mother used to say, whenever I enjoyed the rain as a child. “I am telling you clearly, if you get sick no one will take care of you”, she said.

I shrugged, smiled back to her, and went inside to change. In a short period of time, I was enjoying a cup of hot tea. I was well, and nothing had happened to me.

I wanted to re-live my childhood and that’s what I did. That made me happy.