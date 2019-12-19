Prime Minister Tatar met with Turkish Vice President Oktay

TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay in Ankara.

The meeting lasted for about one hour at the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey. Oktay and Tatar also met at an inter-delegations working dinner.

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay, Turkish Deputy Minister of Treasury and Finance Bülent Aksu, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı and some other bureaucrats were present at the working dinner.

International developments especially regarding security and economy were discussed and views were also exchanged about the economic protocol with the TRNC.