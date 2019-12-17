Slimmer’s World, Çatalköy : Meeting and Grand Raffle 14th December

By Margaret Sheard ….

Slimmer’s World meet every Saturday at 10am at Khan’s Restaurant in Catalkoy.

It is some time since we were able to go along to one of their meetings, but we made the effort to attend their weekly meeting and grand raffle on Saturday 14th December, and were amazed at how the group has increased in number. There are now 34 people, attending the weekly meetings, under the watchful eye of Val Stuart-Traynor, who has done wonders in creating a lovely group for those who wish to lose weight in a friendly atmosphere with like-minded people.

Val says “They are such a great group of people and we try so hard to make slimming fun. I’m so proud of them and the achievements they have had between them. We have also raised nearly 10,000TL for charity this year.” The money raised is donated to Kyrenia Animal Rescue (KAR) and other animal welfare groups.

Sherry and mince pies were on offer and I must admit to sampling a mince pie, a Christmas must for me.

The Slimmer of the Year was announced by Val, this was Marilyn Lee who had lost 2st 5lbs and had been voted winner through her sheer determination and will-power to keep going. Marilyn looked very overcome and said she could not have done it without Val and the members of the group who had stood by her all the way.

Then came the raffle, there was a huge amount of prizes including hampers, bottles of wine and spirits, meals for 2 at various restaurants, a Christmas cake, and many other lovely items. I think most of the group won a prize and at the end a picture frame was given to Khan for the restaurant as a thank you.

Next week, Saturday 21st December, will be the members’ Christmas lunch at Lord’s Palace and at the meeting prior to the lunch the Target Slimmer of the Year will be announced.

Val sent me information of their latest target member who has lost 2st 11lbs with photos of before and after, shown here.

We will be interested to learn who has been voted Target Slimmer of the Year when we join the group at Lord’s Palace.

Well done everyone at Slimmer’s World, Çatalköy, you are all doing so well and after the Christmas celebrations what better than to join with this friendly group to continue with your weight loss program.

A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from CyprusScene