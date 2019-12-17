Mary Watson Rest in Peace.

By Chris Elliott…

Today (16th December) a friend called me with very sad news which left me devastated and that was the news that a very dear friend, Mary Watson had died. It seems like only a few weeks ago when I last spoke to her and she told me she had not been well but she reminded me of many things we had experienced together during the many times I had written about projects she had been involved with.

The passing of Mary is so sad as with her husband Art over the years had done so much to help others through major charity fundraising projects and we have been given the following information about her funeral that has been issued by the family.

“It is with great regret and deep sadness that following a short illness, Mary passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019.

We are also able to confirm that her funeral will take place at 12 noon (Cyprus Time) this Wednesday (18th December) at the cemetery in Esentepe. It will be an informal celebration of her life and for those who wish to join us, we have arranged a gathering at the Stone Castle restaurant, Esentepe from 12:30pm.

Rather than flowers, the family would prefer a donation to a cause close to Mary’s heart: the Ziyamet Primary School. A collection will be arranged at the restaurant.

To reflect on Mary’s life in the UK, we will arrange something in England in the near future.

Her family are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support during this very difficult time.

Art Watson & famıly”