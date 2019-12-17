170 artwork of 30 Artists from Turkic Republics to be exhibited at NEU

5 group painting exhibitions will be opened at the Near East University and 170 artworks of 30 artists from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldovia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be exhibited at the Near East University Cyprus Modern Art Museum.

60 works of artists from Kyrgyzstan will be exhibited at the NEU Faculty of Communication tomorrow (18 December 2019) at 8:30.

20 works of artists from Kazakhstan, 20 works of Moldavian artists, 50 works of artists from Uzbekistan and 20 works of artists from Tajikistan will be exhibited at the NEU Ataturk Culture and Congress Centre Exhibition Hall on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 8:30.