Some non-governmental organisations criticised the UK

Human Rights Association and National Unions platform criticised the UK regarding the obstacle restricting Meral Berilsu, who became the world’s number one at IGCSE exams, to pass to South Cyprus in order to take her award.

The representatives of non-governmental organisations made a statement at 11:30 am at the British High Commission building.

In the statement, it was expressed: “Awards to Turkish students should be presented at the British High Commission in North Cyprus”.