Uluçay to attend 9th General Council meeting in Baku

Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay has departed for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan to attend the 9th General Council meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries upon the invitation of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement of the Assembly Press Office, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan attended the General Council meeting hosted by the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, and Parliaments of Uzbekistan and Hungary are also expected to be represented.