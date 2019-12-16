A ‘Blistering’ amount raised for Tulips Pink Month 2019

Readers mail…..

Sue Tilt – Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association….

Hello readers

Pink Month 2019 figures are now in and there are so many people to thank for their support in so many different ways in both the expat and the local community alike.

Pink Month started on the 1st October for a group of 10 Steppers taking on the 2019 Step-A-Thon challenge, walking 10,000 steps per day for 31 days. Not only did they hit their targets but they went way beyond as they raised an amazing 25,330TL!

The Blister Sisters had been preparing for their mammoth walk which started on the 16th October 2019 without realising how much support they would receive from all corners of the TRNC and further afield. They had an idea of how much they would like to raise however, they found themselves increasing their goal every month as the support just poured in.

The reason why the Blister Sisters chose 200kms is that Tulips receives 200 NEW breast cancer patients every year, each new breast cancer patient will cost the association an absolute minimum of 1,000TL each, with many costing much more.

There is a fear of cancer, however, Tulips is encouraging women to arrange early and regular checkups simply because treatment is so much easier if this disease is caught early. With the survival rate around 78-90% it makes sense to give yourself the chance of overcoming this disease by having regular checkups.

There are so many people to thank and the Blister Sisters have tried to keep on top of their thanks and appreciation via Facebook throughout the 6 months leading up to, during and after Pink October so it would be wrong to mention anyone individually at this stage but they are all extremely grateful for the all the love and support that they have received.

Including the wonderful amount that the Steppers raised, the total amount for Pink October 2019 is:

228,508.65TL!!

Absolutely phenomenal!

Way and above all anyone’s expectations, it is the most Pink Month has ever raised at any one time, Tulips now has the money to help those 200 new breast cancer patients and more.

Tulips is planning another project which with the 28,000TL plus further fundraising monies raised for the association, they aim to purchase a mobile ultrasound machine. They will be discussing their aims with the TRNC Health Minister at the first available opportunity. Tulips is looking for a part time radiologist and with this machine will visit the outlying areas and invite all the women for a scan with the view that if anything is found they will be referred directly to a hospital for more detailed tests before a diagnosis can be made. The aim is to catch potential breast cancer patients in the earliest stages.

Thank you all so very much for all your support!

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)