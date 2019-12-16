Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Ersoy in the TRNC

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, arrived in the TRNC this morning 16th December. Minister Ersoy was welcomed at Ercan Airport by TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel.

Ersoy will visit the Embassy of Turkey in Lefkoşa at 11.00 and will be received by the TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar at 11.30. Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy will attend to the opening ceremony of the 62nd overseas office of The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) with TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel at 14.00. Following the ceremony there will be a movie screening prepared within the framework of “TRNC Tourism Promotion Program” in cooperation by the TRNC and Turkey Tourism Ministries.