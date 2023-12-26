THIRD DEFEAT IN A ROW FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

By Richard Beale….

3 matches, 3 defeats a very rare occurrence for the Esentepe youngsters, as the wheels have seen to come off the Esentepe wagon.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 0 DEMS.CON. ÇANAKKALE TSK U21 1

A lone goal by ÖZEL DEMİRİZ in the 8th minute condemned Esentepe to a third straight defeat. Esentepe good start to the season have gone off the rails in recent matches, confidence has drained from the side.

This is mainly due to injuries to the team Atakan, Kaya, and Ibrahim all missing.

The only goal was scored by ÖZEL through his shot beating goalkeeper Can but appeared to get stuck on the goal line in the mud, Ahmet managed to prevent the ball from crossing the line but the ball rebounded to Özel to score.

Esentepe were well off their game rarely threatening as both teams struggled to cope with the tacky surface after overnight and early morning rain.



Esentepe had their best spell of the match in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. In the 49th minute a clever low free kick from Dinçer found the head of Dursun Ali whose glancing header went just wide of the right-hand post.

Çanakkale still remained a threat Cafer in the 63rd minute brought a good save from Can pushing the ball away for a corner.

Esentepe’s bright start had evaporated as the visitors finished strongly.

Cafer hit the left-hand post with a free kick and Gökdeniz brought a good save from Can at his near post.

A disappointing performance by the young Esentepe team.

FULL-TIME SCORE ; 0-1

