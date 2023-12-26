December 26, 2023

Martyrs of Küçük Kaymaklı and Martyr Hüseyin Ruso Remembered with a Ceremony

A remembrance ceremony was held yesterday 25th December 2023 for the martyrs of Küçük Kaymaklı and Martyr Hüseyin Ruso.

During the speech given at the ceremony, President Ersin Tatar pointed out to the rightful fight given by the Turkish Cypriot people against the cruel attacks carried out by the Greek Cypriots in order to realise ENOSİS in line with the Akritas Plan.

Tatar expressed that the Turkish Cypriots lived under difficult circumstances including cruelty until the Peace Operation in 1974 and that the noble struggle of the Turkish Cypriots took its place in history as an important page.

One of the symbolic names of our struggle for existence, Physical Education teacher Hüseyin Ruso, was killed in 1953 as a result of the attacks carried out by Greek Cypriots while he was trying to ensure that the civilians could be taken to Hamitköy safely.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

