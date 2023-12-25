Thank you Multimax for getting CyprusScene back on line

Yes thank you Multimax for all of your help and getting me back on line early Christmas Day which was a great present and I wish you all Mutlu Yillar

By Chris Elliott….

We live in a world now where we just accept that we can communicate with anybody anywhere in the world so when you lose your internet connection you have a major problem and in my case as a publisher of news and reviews through CyprusScene for a worldwide readership, it’s a major issue.

For my designing and publishing, I carry out this work using a PC and although I can still communicate on my mobile phone on a different internet link, this is just not suitable for designing and publishing on CyprusScene so when my PC signal goes down it’s a major problem.

Of course, our use of the internet can be interrupted partially or completely for short periods but a major outage in my case is a real issue.

On Friday last in the late afternoon my internet access disappeared so I called Multimax my Internet Service Provider and carried out the normal procedure guided by their service agent to check all internal cables, and reboot the router they were able to monitor my activity and said there is a problem and we will reset your connection and internet will return shortly and it did so that was great service.

Come Saturday I found the internet had gone offline again and being desperate to resume publishing I called Multimax a couple of times and it was established that the problem of signal loss was from their dish and this is a problem I have had a few times over the years because internet feed cables degrade due to our intense sunlight and eventually breakdown and seem to show problems when we get lots of rain.

