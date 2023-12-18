December 18, 2023

The Municipality of Girne brought together local and foreign residents with the Christmas Bazaar event held on December 16-17. The event kicked off on Saturday, December 16, at 11:00 in Ramazan Cemil Square. The activities began with the opening of the stands and were enriched at 13:00 with the ‘Kyrenia Tango Kyrenia’ dance show. Santa Claus distributed gifts at 14:00, and at 15:00, the Niyal Öztürk Trio took the stage. The event continued throughout the day and concluded at 20:00 pm.

The festivities continued on Sunday, December 17, starting again at 11:00 in Ramazan Cemil Square. Following the opening of the stands, the ‘Girne Municipality Dance Academy’ Spring Fairy dance show delighted the audience. Santa Claus distributed gifts again at 14:00, and at 15:00, the ‘Family Band Cyprus’ performed on stage. Throughout the event, food and beverage stalls, as well as gift shops, welcomed visitors, while balloon distribution and face painting activities were organized for children.

The Christmas Bazaar event will continue on Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Supper Club events for 2024

December 18, 2023

THE ESENTEPE YOUNG TEAM LOSE AGAIN

December 18, 2023

You may have missed

Christmas Bazaar in Girne 23/24 December

December 18, 2023

President Ersin Tatar’s “Through the Lens” photo exhibition

December 18, 2023

Supper Club events for 2024

December 18, 2023

THE ESENTEPE YOUNG TEAM LOSE AGAIN

December 18, 2023

New TRNC Presidential Team Appointment

December 18, 2023

Torches Lit ‘For Justice for Champion Angels”

December 17, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d