Christmas Bazaar in Girne 23/24 December

The Municipality of Girne brought together local and foreign residents with the Christmas Bazaar event held on December 16-17. The event kicked off on Saturday, December 16, at 11:00 in Ramazan Cemil Square. The activities began with the opening of the stands and were enriched at 13:00 with the ‘Kyrenia Tango Kyrenia’ dance show. Santa Claus distributed gifts at 14:00, and at 15:00, the Niyal Öztürk Trio took the stage. The event continued throughout the day and concluded at 20:00 pm.

The festivities continued on Sunday, December 17, starting again at 11:00 in Ramazan Cemil Square. Following the opening of the stands, the ‘Girne Municipality Dance Academy’ Spring Fairy dance show delighted the audience. Santa Claus distributed gifts again at 14:00, and at 15:00, the ‘Family Band Cyprus’ performed on stage. Throughout the event, food and beverage stalls, as well as gift shops, welcomed visitors, while balloon distribution and face painting activities were organized for children.

The Christmas Bazaar event will continue on Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

