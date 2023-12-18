December 18, 2023

By Richard Beale…..

The High-flying Esentepe Young Team were brought down to earth as they suffered their second successive defeat slipping down the table to 3rd place.

Result ; MORMENEŞKE GBSK U21 2 ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1.

Sunday December 17 ; AKSA League U21. Cemal Balses Stadium.

It wasn’t a great day for the Esentepe youngsters not only did they lose the match they also lost their Captain ATAKAN KAR after only 5 minutes with a serious shoulder injury. Atakan was taken to a Hospital in Famagusta where he will undergo surgery. We wish him all the best.

Esentepe took the lead in the 22nd minute with a header from top scorer DURSUN ALI KARAL.

Mormeneşke equalised from the penalty spot through ISMAIL ŞENGÜN in the 33rd minute.

The winner also came from the penalty spot scored by HÜSEYİN AYNALI in the 70th minute.

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook page

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Supper Club events for 2024

December 18, 2023

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 273 has arrived

December 14, 2023

You may have missed

President Ersin Tatar’s “Through the Lens” photo exhibition

December 18, 2023

Supper Club events for 2024

December 18, 2023

THE ESENTEPE YOUNG TEAM LOSE AGAIN

December 18, 2023

New TRNC Presidential Team Appointment

December 18, 2023

Torches Lit ‘For Justice for Champion Angels”

December 17, 2023

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 273 has arrived

December 14, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d