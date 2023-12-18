THE ESENTEPE YOUNG TEAM LOSE AGAIN

By Richard Beale…..

The High-flying Esentepe Young Team were brought down to earth as they suffered their second successive defeat slipping down the table to 3rd place.

Result ; MORMENEŞKE GBSK U21 2 ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1.

Sunday December 17 ; AKSA League U21. Cemal Balses Stadium.

It wasn’t a great day for the Esentepe youngsters not only did they lose the match they also lost their Captain ATAKAN KAR after only 5 minutes with a serious shoulder injury. Atakan was taken to a Hospital in Famagusta where he will undergo surgery. We wish him all the best.

Esentepe took the lead in the 22nd minute with a header from top scorer DURSUN ALI KARAL.

Mormeneşke equalised from the penalty spot through ISMAIL ŞENGÜN in the 33rd minute.

The winner also came from the penalty spot scored by HÜSEYİN AYNALI in the 70th minute.

