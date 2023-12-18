Supper Club events for 2024

Readers mail….

From Laurence Floyd…

Hi everyone

Firstly may I wish you all a very enjoyable festive season, and hope you all have a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year.

I am pleased to be able to advise the dates for our Supper Club events scheduled for 2024, all of course in support of Tulips, and the wonderful work they do here in supporting Cancer sufferers.

Thursday March 21st – The world’s No1 tribute to Frank Sinatra, Mr Stephen Triffitt. All details to follow soon

Wednesday June 26th – artists to be confirmed

Wednesday September 11th – Tina Turner show with Dancers

Looking forward to seeing many of you in the New Year!

Best regards

Laurence

