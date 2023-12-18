New TRNC Presidential Team Appointment

Seniha Birand Çınar has become the new Confidence Building Measures and Bilateral Technical Committees Coordinator, filling the position after Güneş Onar became the new Special Representative of the President.

Mrs. Birand has been a career diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1999. She has served as the third and second secretary in Paris and later served as Deputy Head of Mission in Ankara, the TRNC Representative in Strasbourg, and Consul General of the TRNC in İstanbul.

Mrs. Birand Çınar has also served as First Secretary at the Political Affairs department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director of European Union Affairs as well as that of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Seniha Birand Çınar has also participated as a member of the negotiating team at the Presidency with regards to the Cyprus issue from 1999 and took part in proximity talks leading up to the Bürgenstock process, and negotiations for the UN Comprehensive Settlement [Annan] Plan. She again became a member of the negotiating team at the Presidency between 2010-2011.

Mrs. Birand Çınar holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations (University of Reading), as well as Master in Diplomatic Studies (University of Westminster), European Union Law (Université Panthéon Assas), and Protection of Human Rights in Europe (Université de Strasbourg).

She is fluent in English and the French languages.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

