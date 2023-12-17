Torches Lit ‘For Justice for Champion Angels”

Torches were lit sequentially in all regions in memory of the Champion Angels, also burned in Girne on Thursday 14/12/23. The commemoration held at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Roundabout was attended by Ruşen Karakaya, President of the Champion Angels Sustaining Association, Murat Şenkul, Mayor of Girne, Girne Municipality executives and staff, and association members. The most significant message of the commemoration was the determination to prosecute the defendants for “reckless intent” in the Isias Hotel Case to be heard on January 3rd 2024. Messages such as ‘Isias, Our Common Cause,’ ‘We Promised,’ ‘Let the Killers Be Judged,’ ‘We Haven’t Forgotten, We Won’t Forget’ were conveyed during the commemoration, where Karakaya and Şenkul each gave a speech.

Karakaya: “We Are Ready To Do Everything For Justice”

Ruşen Karakaya, President of the Champion Angels Sustaining Association, who stated on February 6th, “we lost lives and our loved ones,” emphasized that these lives were not lost due merely to an earthquake, indicating that they are in a significant struggle for justice. Karakaya, highlighted that the families of the Champion Angels Sustaining Association and the entire Cypriot people are united in heart, conveying the message that they are ready to do everything to seek justice for their losses. Reminding that they organized a march for justice on November 30th, Karakaya stated that they have been fighting for 10 months for justice for the loss of their children due to a building that was badly built.

“Torches Will Burn For Justice Every Thursday”

Karakaya stated that the torches will continue to burn for justice between 17:00 pm and 19:00 pm every Thursday in six districts starting from this week. Karakaya emphasized that the Cypriot people deeply and sincerely demand justice. Reiterating the message “we will do whatever it takes for the criminals and killers to be judged for their reckless intent,” Emphasizing that if the defendants are not judged with ‘reckless intent,’ it will be a legalised massacre. Karakaya underlined that they will not allow this.

Şenkul: “We Will Always Support This Just Struggle”

Highlighting the existence of a clear legal case, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul stated that he personally went to Adıyaman in Turkey after February 6th and saw the hotel wreckage on site, saying, “What happened was very clear.” Şenkul, expressing that the struggle to be won will somewhat alleviate the pain of the lost lives and strengthen the sense of justice within people. He conveyed the message, “Girne Municipality and the people of Girne will always be with the Champion Angels Sustaining Association in this just struggle.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality