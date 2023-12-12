Crowds at Girne Vintage and Antiques Market

The 3rd Vintage and Antiques Market, organized by Girne Municipality, took place on December 9-10 at Ramadan Cemil Square. The event unfolded in an atmosphere where unique antique pieces were showcased, drawing great interest from visitors.

From the opening, the Vintage and Antiques Market captivated visitors, offering a nostalgic ambiance with the sound of vinyl records playing in the background. Participants strolled through the event, experiencing a variety of delicious flavours through food and beverage stands. The event transformed into a two-day shopping extravaganza, presenting a diverse range of products in various categories to the visitors. From old records to ephemera, posters to magazines, books to objects, vintage home items to art products, the market provided visitors with a unique shopping experience.

Hosted by Girne Municipality, the Vintage and Antiques Market brought together antique enthusiasts and pleased those who wanted to discover special items carrying traces of the past. Participants had the opportunity to examine and purchase products with historical patina during the event, creating a nostalgic atmosphere and an enjoyable time.

