December 12, 2023

The 3rd Vintage and Antiques Market, organized by Girne Municipality, took place on December 9-10 at Ramadan Cemil Square. The event unfolded in an atmosphere where unique antique pieces were showcased, drawing great interest from visitors.

From the opening, the Vintage and Antiques Market captivated visitors, offering a nostalgic ambiance with the sound of vinyl records playing in the background. Participants strolled through the event, experiencing a variety of delicious flavours through food and beverage stands.  The event transformed into a two-day shopping extravaganza, presenting a diverse range of products in various categories to the visitors. From old records to ephemera, posters to magazines, books to objects, vintage home items to art products, the market provided visitors with a unique shopping experience.

Hosted by Girne Municipality, the Vintage and Antiques Market brought together antique enthusiasts and pleased those who wanted to discover special items carrying traces of the past. Participants had the opportunity to examine and purchase products with historical patina during the event, creating a nostalgic atmosphere and an enjoyable time.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

3rd Girne Antiques Market Starts

December 9, 2023 2

Smoothing The Traffic Flow In Girne

December 9, 2023

You may have missed

ARUCAD/BOCCHI “Sustainable Art” Competition Held

December 12, 2023

ESENTEPE’S HARD WORK TO GET 3 IMPORTANT POINTS

December 12, 2023

Crowds at Girne Vintage and Antiques Market

December 12, 2023

BAD DAY AT THE OFFICE FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

December 11, 2023

2nd Education Workshop for High School Teachers at ARUCAD

December 11, 2023

Last 2023 Woods Bar Karaoke and news of 2024 move

December 10, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d