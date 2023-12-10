BRS News: GIVE BLOOD – SAVE A LIFE!

We are sharing for readers the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 9th December 2023.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO DO SOMETHING AMAZING?

GIVE BLOOD – SAVE A LIFE

Come and donate at our last BLOOD DONOR DAY of 2023

SATURDAY 16th December 2023

10.00AM TO 12.00PM

GIRNE STATE HOSPITAL

NEW DONORS WELCOME

Gov. Guideline’s state new donors can donate up to 67yrs and regular donors 68yrs

Don’t forget to tell your neighbours and friends. All donations will be gratefully accepted.

Regards

BRS News

Editors note:

BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

