2nd Education Workshop for High School Teachers at ARUCAD

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) organized the 2nd Education Workshop titled “Education and Success in the New World” for high school teachers in Northern Cyprus with Sait Gürsoy . Mr Gürsoy, an education writer, program producer, and host, shared his experiences and success stories in his career with approximately 100 teachers from 16 different high schools, providing an inspiring perspective for teachers during his speech.
The Education Workshop Program commenced with a campus tour for teachers at ARUCAD, where they explored the workshop, studio, and laboratory environments for students. Continuing with a speech by ARUCAD Rector Professor Dr. Asım Vehbi, the program highlighted the university’s founding goals and vision. Vehbi emphasized, “We are a university that values hands-on workshops in addition to theoretical knowledge. We aim for our students to get their hands dirty with clay and paint, pursuing an interdisciplinary education model.” He added, “Throughout the year, we organize artistic, cultural, and social activities supporting the education process, providing our students with the opportunity to showcase their works in end-of-term and graduation exhibitions in our art galleries.”
Drawing attention to Craft Created, a store chain aimed at selling handmade goods, Vehbi stated, “We provide our students with the opportunity to exhibit and offer their handmade works produced in print, glass, ceramics, painting, and sculpture workshops to art enthusiasts, allowing them to generate income.” Thus, he highlighted the importance given to student production.
After Professor Vehbi’s speech, Sait Gürsoy, who has been an education writer for 37 years and has been organizing seminars on education and success in high schools and universities for 18 years, delivered his speech. Gürsoy discussed important factors that lead students to success, emphasizing what teachers assisting high school students in university selection should consider. He pointed out that boutique universities preparing students for their specific sectors will become more prominent in the future, along with the rise of Artificial Intelligence technology. Gürsoy mentioned that while some job sectors will disappear with the advancement of AI, several others, such as Communication and New Media, Digital Game Design, and Film Design, will gain importance.
Following Sait Gürsoy’s speech, ARUCAD Rector Professor Vehbi presented a certificate of appreciation to Gürsoy, and the workshop concluded with a reception prepared for the guests.
Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design