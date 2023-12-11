2nd Education Workshop for High School Teachers at ARUCAD

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) organized the 2nd Education Workshop titled “Education and Success in the New World” for high school teachers in Northern Cyprus with Sait Gürsoy . Mr Gürsoy, an education writer, program producer, and host, shared his experiences and success stories in his career with approximately 100 teachers from 16 different high schools, providing an inspiring perspective for teachers during his speech.

The Education Workshop Program commenced with a campus tour for teachers at ARUCAD, where they explored the workshop, studio, and laboratory environments for students. Continuing with a speech by ARUCAD Rector Professor Dr. Asım Vehbi, the program highlighted the university’s founding goals and vision. Vehbi emphasized, “We are a university that values hands-on workshops in addition to theoretical knowledge. We aim for our students to get their hands dirty with clay and paint, pursuing an interdisciplinary education model.” He added, “Throughout the year, we organize artistic, cultural, and social activities supporting the education process, providing our students with the opportunity to showcase their works in end-of-term and graduation exhibitions in our art galleries.”

Drawing attention to Craft Created, a store chain aimed at selling handmade goods, Vehbi stated, “We provide our students with the opportunity to exhibit and offer their handmade works produced in print, glass, ceramics, painting, and sculpture workshops to art enthusiasts, allowing them to generate income.” Thus, he highlighted the importance given to student production.