3rd Girne Antiques Market Starts

Girne Municipality has organised the third Vintage & Antique Market, which will bring together bric-a-brac and antique enthusiasts. The event will take place on December 9-10, at Ramadan Cemil Square. The event, opening its doors to visitors between 10:00 and 18:00, will be filled with unique vintage items and antique objects. Throughout the event, visitors will enjoy strolling in a pleasant atmosphere accompanied by music played from nostalgic records and will have the opportunity to taste exquisite flavours from the food and beverage stands.

The Vintage & Antique Market will last for two days and will display stands showcasing products in various categories. Different types of items such as old records, ephemera, posters and magazines, books and objects, vintage small household items, radios, record players, art products, and souvenirs will provide visitors with a unique shopping experience.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

