KAR Christmas Bazaar Was A Big WOW

From Ian Fell (Kyrenia Animal Rescue – KAR)…..

The preliminary figures are in…. the cash has been counted…

YOUR support of the Bazaar has created this outstanding, fabulous, amount. The total collected from all KAR sources at the Bazaar totalled 129,200TL.

Yes………..

ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-NINE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED TURKISH LIRA.

(The final figure does NOT include Christmas Raffle Ticket sales and any deposits into UK Bank or TRNC Banks as donations to the Bazaar…)

There were also three other Charity Tables at the Bazaar – Tulips, Tatlisu Dogs and Gönyeli Dogs, who all collected sizeable sums. So, all in all, what a fantastic day for the charities of the TRNC – in the region of 150,000TL raised collectively.

We (the Charities) all do what we do, but without YOU this is unachievable. KAR alone has over 250 souls in our direct care, plus numerous more on the streets and with rising vets’ costs, food costs, lack of running water, our costs are ever escalating. Every item donated, bought and contributed goes towards enabling us to look after these precious beings! To put everything into perspective, the sum collected at this year’s Bazaar translates as approximately 5% of the overall funding needed by KAR every year!

We CAN’T care for these animals alone.

Thank you for helping us keep them alive, healthy, cared for, and RELEVANT. We are all overwhelmed and quite frankly in shock at the generosity of you all.

A very large shout-out must go to the Management and Staff at the MC Palace Hotel for their tireless work during the build-up to, and on the day of, our most successful Bazaar. The Ballroom was a fantastic space to hold this very popular event, attracting over 500 people during the four-hour Bazaar. We hope to return again for future events!

So, it just leaves a very tired, but very elated KAR Events team and helpers, to once again say a most grateful ‘Thank You’ to all those who attended on the day, or donated items to allow us to raise these all-important funds.

See you at the next event!!!!!

To read more about Kyrenia Animal Rescue (KAR) please visit their Facebook page

