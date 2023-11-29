4 Plays At Girne Municipality Theatre To Enjoy

Girne Municipality Theatre Groups continue their 2023-2024 season with 4 different plays. Throughout the month of December, the plays ‘Mozart and Salieri’, ‘Pygmalion: A Democracy Musical’, ‘8 Women’, and ‘The Snow Queen’ will be staged at Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre.

The play ‘Mozart and Salieri’ will be performed on December 1st, Friday, at 20:30.

‘Pygmalion: A Democracy Musical’ will be staged on December 8th, 15th, and 22nd at 20:30,

8 Women’ on December 17th, Sunday, at 17:00, and

‘The Snow Queen’ on December 23rd and 24th at 15:00,

All plays will be performed at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre.

The ticket prices for the plays staged in December are announced as 150 TL for Turkish plays and 300 TL for Russian plays. The Theatre box office states that tickets can be purchased at the door on the days of the plays. It was noted that those interested can also obtain tickets online at www.kibrisbiletcim.com, but no reservations will be made for the plays.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...