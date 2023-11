As of Monday, December 4th, new regulations will ban heavy vehicles going East-West on Semih Sancar Street between 16.30 and 19.00 hours.

This will affect all trucks, trailers work machines, and similar heavy vehicles. Drivers who do not comply with the law will be fined 18,103 TL (eighteen thousand one hundred three Turkish Liras) and 15 penalty points.

The map below shows the route affected.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

