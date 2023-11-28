MYK Haber London Interview with President Tatar

IMPORTANT NEWS…….

The following Exclusive News article has been kindly shared by MYK Haber and presented by journalist: Mihrişah Safa, London Representative of MYKibris.com with CyprusScene for worldwide sharing in English to the best of our ability.

The interview can be watched on the following video and automatic English subtitles can be switched on in YouTube settings for English Readers.

President Ersin Tatar, who went to London, the capital of the United Kingdom, to participate in the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) last week, answered questions from Mihrişah Safa, the London Representative of MYKibris.com. Having visited London for the fifth time since 2019, President Tatar made candid statements on various topics, including relations with Turkey, the current state of Cyprus politics, the population of the island, his relationship with his daughters and his wife Sibel Tatar, and his candidacy for the presidency.

“Those Who Think They Can Achieve A Solution in Cyprus Without Taking Into Account Turkey’s Words Are Greatly Mistaken”

Addressing the current political situation on the island, Tatar emphasized that a federal agreement has yielded no results for 50 years. The President expressed the view that only a two-state solution could bring about reconciliation in Cyprus. Ersin Tatar said, “We see that the old Cyprus is changing rapidly, and our status is rising. Those who think they can achieve a solution in Cyprus without taking into account the words of the Republic of Turkey are greatly mistaken. Therefore, I believe that by putting my weight here, developing politics in full harmony with Turkey, and implementing different projects in the economic life of Cyprus with the full support of Turkey, we have truly ushered in a new era for the development and progress of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

“Two-state Politics Has Always Been in our Hearts”

President Tatar, who has made significant innovations in the three years since his election, highlighted changes in the international recognition and opening of the TRNC to the world. He stated, “Two-state politics has always been in our hearts, including Rauf Raif Denktaş. Due to various difficulties, the conditions in the Republic of Turkey, politics, and our own politics, it was considered premature. Both Mehmet Ali Talat and Mustafa Akıncı, when elected, said, ‘We will solve this issue,’ but we know that they couldn’t. Mr. Talat once said, ‘Should I hang myself in Sarayönü Square?’ Mr. Mustafa Akıncı, when the Crans-Montana talks collapsed, said, ‘This generation has lost its chance, and from now on, we will probably continue our path as the TRNC.'”

“Turkish Military Has No Interest in the South”

Emphasizing that there has been no incident on the island in the last 50 years, Tatar highlighted that the Turkish Cypriot community sees the effective guarantee of Turkey as a deterrent force on the island. He stated, “The Turkish army has no interest in the South. I want to underline this unequivocally. The events in Gaza once again provided an opportunity to emphasize that the guarantee of Turkey and the presence of Turkish soldiers on the island are a deterrent force. Those who say there is no need for the Turkish army are clear. After the recent events in Gaza, perhaps 99% of the people see the effective and actual guarantee of Turkey as a deterrent force on the island. I say deterrent force because the Turkish army has no interest in Southern Cyprus. There has been no incident on the island for 50 years. All of this has supported the politics we are currently advocating.”

“Official Population of Northern Cyprus is 410,000”

President Ersin Tatar spoke openly about the population issue, which has not been officially announced until now and has been a subject of curiosity. Tatar said, “When we look, there are our brothers who came and settled in the North after 1974. After living for 20-25 years, they became parents and grandparents. We had to grant citizenship to them, we did, and we continue to do so.” President Tatar, stating that the official population of the TRNC, which Prime Minister Ünal Üstel avoided disclosing, is 410,000.

President Tatar also pointed out that, despite the population of Southern Cyprus being less than 100,000 before 1878, it reached 400,000 in 1969 and is currently estimated to be between 850,000 and 900,000. Tatar highlighted that the population in the South has increased in recent years and suggested that these people were brought from Greece, the Aegean Islands, and even the Black Sea. He said, “Did the population of the South really increase there? I have doubts.”

“I Am Working for the Votes of Our Citizens Abroad”

Emphasizing that he is always with those living far from their homeland, Tatar stressed that he supports the voting of compatriots abroad in his contacts and assessments with the Prime Minister and other members of parliament. Pointing out that Southern Cyprus citizens anywhere in the world can vote without residency requirements, Tatar said, “In this age of communication, I believe that the right to vote for our citizens living outside of Northern Cyprus, without the requirement of residence, should be granted through legal regulations.”

President Tatar added, “Those who have an interest, opinion, and desire to vote abroad should be able to do so without the requirement of residence. I do not expect everyone to go and vote. Those who want to vote should be able to do so to create a greater will. That will is the will of the Turkish Cypriot people. Wherever they live, we have thousands of people whose hearts and souls beat with love for Cyprus, who have all kinds of connections, and who live with the love of Cyprus. When they come, they all ask me to vote. This needs to be taken seriously.”

“I Am Sibel Tatar’s Husband At Home, Not the President”

Taking a busy step in life after becoming President, Ersin Tatar emphasized that his wife also has a busy working life but highlighted at home that he is “not the President, but Sibel Tatar’s husband.”

Stating that his wife, who graduated from Istanbul Law Faculty, has her own unique and natural opinions, thoughts, and views on every subject, President Tatar said, “We had some differences of opinion at certain points in the management of Kanal T. I can say that I experienced difficulties. I have always respected my wife’s opinions. Despite my objections, different individuals broadcast for years. However, respect and love for gender equality have always been my style. What she says is certainly valuable. Even if I think differently, now and then, everyone can adjust their actions according to the situation. Therefore, I have never claimed to be ‘the president’ at home.”

President Tatar added that he has shown special attention to his two daughters since their childhood. He mentioned missing his married doctor daughter Cansu Ayten in Ankara and noted that Canev lives with them.

“Presidential Candidacy Will Be Considered When the Time Comes”

President Tatar mentioned that news about him running for the presidency again in the 2025 elections was magnified in the media. He said, “During a conversation, they asked, ‘Would you like it?’ With my health and experience in place so far, believing that I have successfully carried out this job, of course, I said, ‘I may want it.’ However, the way they processed it in the media is a different matter when it comes to the official announcement.” He emphasized that these matters are not easy, and for a political party to decide on his candidacy and win, it requires decisions from institutions and organizations. He stated that making an official announcement would be more challenging and added that some consultations are essential, and when the time comes, it will be seen collectively.

Tatar believes that, with the values he has demonstrated in his work, international developments, two-state politics, the Maras initiative, and relations with Turkey, he has passed through a truly successful period during his presidency. He said, “I believe that all these goals will be achieved in the coming period because some important centres in my close circle evaluate it this way.”

“Although I May Want to Be Remembered As President in the Future, My Real Profession is Finance”

Referring to himself in biographies as a “politician” and “economist,” President Ersin Tatar expressed that in the future, he will probably be remembered as the “former President of the TRNC.” He said, “But I am both an economist and a financial expert. These are my professions. I served as the Minister of Finance for 5 years. Like my uncles, I worked as a financial advisor, and I value this profession.”

Source (Turkish): MYK Haber

