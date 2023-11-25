November 25, 2023

The Martyrs of Ozanköy were commemorated on 22nd November with a ceremony held in front of the Ozanköy Martyrs Monument. The ceremony was attended by Haşim Yücel, Deputy Mayor of Girne Municipality, Cemal Özcemoğlu, Governor of Girne,  Colonel Çetin Sarphan on behalf of the Turkish Cyprus Peace Forces Command, Coast Guard Commander – Navy Colonel Serdar Akan on behalf of the Security Forces Command, political party representatives, military and civilian authorities, and the families of martyrs.

The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths at the Ozanköy Martyrs Monument in accordance with the protocol, followed by the hoisting of flags accompanied by a minute of silence.

During the ceremony, Haluk Vecdi Gökmen, a student of The English School Of Kyrenia, recited the poem titled “I became a martyr for this homeland, mother.” In addition, Mustafa Ergüven, a relative of a martyr, delivered a speech.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

