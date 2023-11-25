Ayşe Tural Book Signing at Girne Municipality

November 25, 2023

Ayşe Tural, a beloved poet and writer of Turkish Cypriot literature, signed her 19th book, the essay “From Within Life,” at a book signing event held at Girne Municipality.

Ayşe is a renowned Cypriot poet and writer. She has penned an impressive collection of 19 books, spanning various genres, including poetry, essays, and short stories. Her works are deeply rooted in the themes of life, love, human nature, and the beauty of the natural world.  Tural’s poems resonate with readers due to their evocative imagery, heartfelt emotions, and insightful observations of everyday life. She has a knack for capturing the essence of human experiences and expressing them in a way that is both poignant and relatable.

Many book enthusiasts attended the signing event. The gathering provided literature enthusiasts with the opportunity to meet Ayşe Tural, get acquainted with her, and have their copies of the book signed.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

