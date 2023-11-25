November 25, 2023

Girne Municipality implemented a punitive measure against an individual causing environmental pollution in an exemplary application. As a result of a report made by a citizen who witnessed the incident, a fine of 4,526 Turkish Liras was imposed on an individual for littering from their vehicle.

Following the report, Girne Municipality’s Municipal Police teams identified the person through the examination of camera records and imposed a fine at a rate of 1/4 of the minimum wage for the offense of ‘Creating Environmental Pollution.’

[Editor’s comment: A long overdue headline. Well done to all parties involved.]

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

The Martyrs of Ozanköy were Commemorated

November 25, 2023

President Ersin Tatar delivered a speech at Oxford University

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

Ayşe Tural Book Signing at Girne Municipality

November 25, 2023

The Martyrs of Ozanköy were Commemorated

November 25, 2023

Girne Litterbug fined 4,526TL

November 25, 2023

Teachers Remembered on Teachers Day

November 25, 2023

Necat British College students discovered Cyprus village culture

November 24, 2023

“‘Mozart and Salieri’ Play Acclaimed In Girne

November 24, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: