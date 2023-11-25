Girne Litterbug fined 4,526TL

Girne Municipality implemented a punitive measure against an individual causing environmental pollution in an exemplary application. As a result of a report made by a citizen who witnessed the incident, a fine of 4,526 Turkish Liras was imposed on an individual for littering from their vehicle.

Following the report, Girne Municipality’s Municipal Police teams identified the person through the examination of camera records and imposed a fine at a rate of 1/4 of the minimum wage for the offense of ‘Creating Environmental Pollution.’

[Editor’s comment: A long overdue headline. Well done to all parties involved.]

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

