TRNC President Ersin Tatar delivered a speech at Oxford University titled ‘The Future of Cyprus” as part of his contacts in London.

During the conference, President Tatar said that the realities in Cyprus are clear, that there are two states on the island, and that the Turkish Cypriot side will continue to pursue a policy of a two-state solution in collaboration with Türkiye.

President Tatar affirmed that the TRNC has been continuing its struggle for sovereignty, independence, and statehood for 40 years and will never give up.

He stated that they will never renounce the guarantorship of Türkiye.

Stressing that the era of seeking a federal solution has ended, Tatar stated that a solution based on sovereign equality with two states in Cyprus is now possible, and they will not embark on an adventure that would lead them to minority status.

President Tatar noted that there are two states, two nations, two different languages, religions, and cultures in Cyprus. He expressed the view that the Turkish Cypriot people follow in the footsteps of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and that Türkiye has always been by their side.

President Tatar also stressed that instead of hindering the TRNC everywhere, cooperation with the Turkish Republic would bring stability to the island and the region.

Noting that many promises were made to the Turkish Cypriot people in the past but embargoes were imposed in various fields, Tatar expressed that the loss of trust in the international community was experienced.

He highlighted the crucial role played by Turkiye in the creation of a Turkish Cypriot state following years of struggle and the 1974 Turkish Peace Operation.

Providing a brief background of the Cyprus Problem, Tatar said that Greece and the Greek Cypriots have not abandoned their goal of transforming Cyprus into a Greek island.

President Tatar also mentioned that the UK, one of the three guarantor countries in Cyprus, has two bases on the island and that the United Nations is also present, but in the past, it remained silent in the face of attacks and massacres against the Turkish Cypriot people.

Tatar said that Turkish Cypriots who were subjected to numerous atrocities since 1963 achieved their freedom with the arrival of the Turkish Armed Forces on July 20, 1974.

He has reiterated that the Turkish Cypriots are equal partners on the island and that the injustices committed against them must come to an end.

‘The island of Cyprus achieved peace, tranquillity, and security with the arrival of Turkish forces. Today, Turkiye serves as a guarantee of peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Emphasizing the equal partnership of the Turkish Cypriot people on the island, Tatar suggested that a solution could only be found on the basis of two states, as well as the recognition of sovereign equality and the international equal status of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Answering questions, Tatar mentioned that the Turkish Cypriot people are still being subjected to embargoes, but thanks to the Republic of Turkiye, they continue to strive and grow stronger.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

