Second Performance of “Mozart and Salieri” at Chamber Theatre

The Girne Municipality Theatre Groups started the 2023-2024 season with three different plays. The plays entitled ‘Danger of Collapse,’ ‘Come On, Kill Me, My Darling,’ and ‘Mozart and Salieri’. They are being performed at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre throughout the month of November. The November play series, which started with ‘Danger of Collapse,’ continues with ‘Mozart and Salieri’ on the evening of Friday, November 17.

All performances will start at 20:30, and ticket prices have been set at 150 TL. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the days of the performances. Tickets can also be bought online from the website www.kibrisbiletcim.com. No reservations will be made for the plays.

Mozart and Salieri (Director: Ufuk Aydoğan)

The construction of biographical motifs and biographical discourse constitutes, in our view, the most important component of the content in Pushkin’s tragedy “Mozart and Salieri,” and the analysis of these clarifies additional aspects of the tragic conflict. In the tragedy, there is a hero (Mozart) with impulsive manifestations of life, and there is a different hero (Salieri) with a biographical feature focused on a different genre, opposing the impulsive life. Along with others, understanding this opposition and drawing the appropriate context is necessary. Salieri combines the normative hero of classical biography with the satanic theomachy* of romantic worlds.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

In the unlikely event that our readers do not already know,, “theomachy” means a war or struggle against God.

