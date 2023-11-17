“Come on, Kill me, My Darling” at the Chamber Theatre

The Girne Municipality Theater Groups season of 3 plays at the Municipality Chamber Theatre continued with ‘Come on, Kill Me, My Darling’ (Director: Ömer Dündar) on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The central theme of the story, written by Aziz Nesin, involves two elderly neighbours whose lives are dull and monotonous, lacking bright colours. Their daily lives are a series of memories about their deceased husbands, non-existent love letters, imagining love, warmth, and participation. They are still eighteen, hiding their wrinkles and grey hair. Discovering that there is a maniac in the city who rapes and kills women, the heroes reminisce about carefree years long gone by.”

All plays performed throughout the month of November will raise their curtains at 20:30. Tickets are priced at 150 TL and can be bought at the door on the days of the performances or online at www.kibrisbiletcim.com. Reservations are not accepted.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

