Tatar attended the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation Summit

The 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit which was held on 9th November 2023 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan and TRNC President Ersin Tatar attended the Summit as an observer.



The summit hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Congress Centre in Tashkent, was attended by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The issues related to the development of cooperation between the countries in the fields of trade, economics, investment, transport, and transit were discussed and the expansion of the ECO’s field of activity was reviewed at the ECO Heads of State and Government Summit organised for the first time in Uzbekistan.



The Republic of Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are the members, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an observer member of the ECO which was established in 1985. ECO Heads of State and Government Summits are held every two years.

